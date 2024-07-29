Gladstone Investment (GAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 97.71% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GAIN. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

