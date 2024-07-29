Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of GBBK stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,909 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.80% of Global Blockchain Acquisition worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

