Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Global Industrial worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIC. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Global Industrial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $35.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Global Industrial has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $46.97.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.27 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

