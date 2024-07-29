Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $655.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 216,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

