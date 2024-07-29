Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $655.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
