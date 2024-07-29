Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.44.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $687,880. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Globe Life by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after purchasing an additional 58,806 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 46,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

