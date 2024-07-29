Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Down 36.8% in July

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glucose Health Stock Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS GLUC opened at $0.35 on Monday. Glucose Health has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

