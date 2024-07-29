GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Cut to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GLYC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Capital One Financial lowered GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of GLYC opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlycoMimetics

In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GlycoMimetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 340,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.29% of GlycoMimetics worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.