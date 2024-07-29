Gnosis Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.93 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 29th. Gnosis has a market cap of $573.35 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $221.41 or 0.00317764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

