Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.86.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

