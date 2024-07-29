Graco (NYSE:GGG) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Robert W. Baird

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.80.

GGG stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44. Graco has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Graco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1,010.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 567.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 36,471 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $6,412,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Graco by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,618,000 after acquiring an additional 182,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

