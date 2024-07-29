GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the June 30th total of 52,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GreenPower Motor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:GP Free Report ) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,589 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.72% of GreenPower Motor worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GP stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 46.71% and a negative return on equity of 82.62%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.