Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Position Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

ASR opened at $304.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.44 and a 200-day moving average of $311.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $5.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.