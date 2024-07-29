Head to Head Review: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) vs. Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $2.56 billion 13.61 $803.20 million $4.49 36.66 Transcontinental Realty Investors $49.90 million N/A $5.94 million $0.58 53.73

Volatility and Risk

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors. Extra Space Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 29.10% 6.76% 3.58% Transcontinental Realty Investors 9.91% 0.59% 0.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Extra Space Storage and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 1 6 5 0 2.33 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus price target of $157.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.22%. Given Extra Space Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

