Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 25,279 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of HR opened at $17.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

