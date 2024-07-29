Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 5,249.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,008 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife by 42.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Herbalife by 21.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife during the first quarter worth $1,397,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Herbalife by 24.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on HLF. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at $821,522.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,500 shares of company stock worth $418,485. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLF stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.25. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

