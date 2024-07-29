Hess Midstream (HESM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HESM opened at $37.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

HESM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

