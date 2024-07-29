Hibbett’s (HIBB) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.79.

Hibbett Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

