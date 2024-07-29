HNI (NYSE:HNI) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HNI Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HNI stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. HNI has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.74 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HNI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at HNI

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $389,070.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HNI news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $389,070.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $459,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,198.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth $13,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,208,000 after buying an additional 287,735 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after buying an additional 206,419 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at $4,267,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $3,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

