Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the June 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

HCHDF opened at $2.20 on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

