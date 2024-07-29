Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $214.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $214.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.53. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Honeywell International by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,373 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 6,557.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,266,000 after acquiring an additional 926,531 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Honeywell International by 184.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,959,000 after acquiring an additional 539,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Honeywell International by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,831,000 after acquiring an additional 375,158 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.