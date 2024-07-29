Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $32.01 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

