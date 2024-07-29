Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 873.33 ($11.30).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

HWDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.90) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.06) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on HWDN

Insider Activity at Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Vanda Murray acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 874 ($11.30) per share, with a total value of £26,220 ($33,911.02). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,685. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 943 ($12.20) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 902.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 864.07. The company has a market cap of £5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 612 ($7.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 953.59 ($12.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.