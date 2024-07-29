Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Update

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Huatai Securities alerts:

Huatai Securities Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of Huatai Securities stock opened at 1.12 on Monday. Huatai Securities has a one year low of 1.12 and a one year high of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.25.

Huatai Securities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd. provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Wealth Management, Institutional Services, Investment Management, International Business, and Other segments. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

Receive News & Ratings for Huatai Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huatai Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.