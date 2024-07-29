Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Update

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Huatai Securities Trading Down 10.2 %
Shares of Huatai Securities stock opened at 1.12 on Monday. Huatai Securities has a one year low of 1.12 and a one year high of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.25.
Huatai Securities Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Huatai Securities
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Huatai Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huatai Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.