Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Trading Up 2.4%

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.97 ($0.04). Approximately 474,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 474,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.29 million, a PE ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.91.

In other news, insider Martin Higginson acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,399.90). Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Huddled Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

