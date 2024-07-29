Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,900 shares of company stock worth $1,932,719. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 21.9% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 162,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 106,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 576,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

