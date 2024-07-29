Huntsman (HUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $23.41 on Monday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

