Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,994,000 after buying an additional 247,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,163,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $14,460,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

