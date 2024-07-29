IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,052,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.78% of IAC worth $376,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on IAC in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

