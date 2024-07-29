ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Barclays

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ICLR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $367.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $352.56.

ICON Public stock opened at $323.46 on Friday. ICON Public has a one year low of $221.20 and a one year high of $347.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $1,620,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

