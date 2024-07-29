IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 315.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.89.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $469.71 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

