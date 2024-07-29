IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $27.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie increased their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.56.

IMAX Price Performance

NYSE:IMAX opened at $20.09 on Friday. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IMAX by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

