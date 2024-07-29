IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMAX. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of IMAX to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.56.

IMAX Stock Up 3.6 %

IMAX stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

