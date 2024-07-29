IMAX’s (IMAX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMAX. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of IMAX to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.56.

IMAX Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of IMAX opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in IMAX by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

