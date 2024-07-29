Information Services Group (III) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Information Services Group has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. On average, analysts expect Information Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of III opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.30 million, a PE ratio of -176.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $5.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -900.00%.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

