Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,870,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 12,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $74.54 on Monday. Insmed has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSM. UBS Group raised their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

