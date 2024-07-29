International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,531,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.50% of International Bancshares worth $366,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBOC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,434,000 after purchasing an additional 444,674 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 574,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Bancshares

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,799,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282,133 shares in the company, valued at $76,607,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $69.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $205.85 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

