InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$12.80 on Monday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.07.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.