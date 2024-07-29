Intevac (IVAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Shares of IVAC opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $98.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.82. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

