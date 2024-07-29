InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,264 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVT stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 266.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 910.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

