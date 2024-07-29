Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,115,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 114,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE VVR opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

