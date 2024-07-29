Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 58.2% in July

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Investview Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS INVU opened at $0.02 on Monday. Investview has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Investview Company Profile
