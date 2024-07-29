Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 58.2% in July

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INVU opened at $0.02 on Monday. Investview has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Investview Company Profile

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company's services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.

