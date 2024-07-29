IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,365,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 382.7% during the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $86.59 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $132.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

View Our Latest Report on IPGP

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.