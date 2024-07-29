iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV opened at $73.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 23,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

