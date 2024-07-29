iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMCV opened at $73.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
