JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of JAKK opened at $21.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAKK. Small Cap Consu raised shares of JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity at JAKKS Pacific

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 10,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,885,672 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,113.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.