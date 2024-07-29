Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $267.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $283.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.33 and a 200 day moving average of $248.74. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $214.13 and a one year high of $283.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,050,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,177,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,308,316,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,832,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,208,000 after buying an additional 398,350 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,624,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,206,000 after acquiring an additional 38,886 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

