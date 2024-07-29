Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $47.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE DAR opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 55.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,683,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,473,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after buying an additional 213,763 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.