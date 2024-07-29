Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 485,873 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,515,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 485,873 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Apple worth $5,061,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,677,190,000 after buying an additional 2,096,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,531,834,000 after buying an additional 1,067,587 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.09.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $217.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.13. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

