JMP Securities Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $310.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $283.30.

LPL Financial Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $221.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $200.18 and a 52 week high of $289.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.05.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 54.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

