Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance

KNDI stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $167.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.35. Kandi Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

See Also

