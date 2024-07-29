Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BZ opened at $13.71 on Monday. Kanzhun has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

